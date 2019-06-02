Bangladesh take down South Africa in World Cup shock

The 2019 Cricket World Cup has its first genuine upset as Bangladesh beat South Africa by 21 runs overnight.

After winning the toss and electing to bowl, South Africa looked up against it from the outset with Shakib Al Hasan and Mushfiqur Rahim putting on a 142-run partnership on the way to the Tigers posting 6-330 from their 50 overs.

South African fast bowler Kagiso Rabada struggled to make any impact at The Oval, failing to take a wicket from his 10 overs and leaking 57 runs in the process.

Rabada’s struggles were compounded by fellow quick Lungi Ngidi only bowling four overs after suffering a hamstring injury.

Chasing 331 for victory, Faf du Plessis was the only South African batter to make a score over 50.

Mustafizur Rahman took three weeks for Bangladesh as they restricted the favourties to 8-309 from 50 overs.

Click PLAY to watch full highlights from the match