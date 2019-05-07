LISTEN | Barcelona stunned as Liverpool complete freak comeback

Liverpool is sensationally through to the UEFA Champions League final.

Following their 3-0 loss against Barcelona last week, the Reds were faced with the unlikely task of scoring at least three times in the second leg at Anfield.

But after Belgian striker Divock Origi opened the scoring within 10 minutes, belief began to grow.

Gini Wijnaldum doubled Liverpool’s lead in the 54th minute and just two minutes later, he scored his second to draw his side level on aggregate.

The game’s winner came with 11 minutes to play as Trent Alexander-Arnold took a quick corner, catching the Barcelona defence off guard as Origi swept home his second goal to put Liverpool 4-0 up and more crucially, ahead on aggregate.

The Reds will play either Ajax or Tottenham in the Champions League final in Madrid on May 31.

Click PLAY to hear how it was heard on Macquarie Sports Radio