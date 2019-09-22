Barrichello, GWS pride, and weddings during footy season

Is it ok to watch sport at a wedding?

One of the important questions posed but Julian King, Jamie Soward, and Brad Hardie.

Join the three stooges as they take you through an incredible performance by the GWS Giants as the AFL has itself set for a cracking AFL Grand Final, Brad has the latest in the AFL world.

The Storm prevails over the enigmatic Eels in an AAMI park demolition, Jamie tells it how it is and his bold prediction for next weeks finals match-ups.

Formula 1 legend Rubens Barrichello joins to share his thoughts as he tears up circuits across Australia in the new S5000 series and what it was like to drive in one of the most dominant cars in Formula 1 history.

Leading “The Punt Return” Joshua Wye joins us to share the cult-like status of Gardner Minshew in the NFL and the battle of 2 Quarterbacks this round who could be the next Brady.

Al Baxter breaks down the Wallabies win over Fiji in the Rugby World Cup and why New Zealand should never be underestimated after their win over the Springboks.

Also, Larry Canning gives the latest gossip of which Aussie is looking to take the golfing world by storm, Chris Vermeulen lets us know who could dethrone Marquez in the MotoGP from Aragon and lastly Adam Voges reacts to his sides (Western Australia) win in the Marsh Cup.

