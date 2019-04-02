Bartel calls for Erin Phillips to be given additional honour

2007 Brownlow medalist Jimmy Bartel has reiterated calls to name the AFLW’s best and fairest award after Erin Phillips.

The Adelaide Crows star polled 19 of a maximum 21 votes at Tuesday night’s awards, winning her second league best and fairest after taking out the title in the AFLW’s inaugural season in 2017.

And Bartel was empathetic when asked if the AFL Women’s highest individual honour should be named in Phillips’ honour.

“Yes, yes and 1000 times yes,” he said on Macquarie Sports Radio.

“The only debate we should be having about Erin Phillips is whether you name the league best and fairest after her or if you name the best on ground in the Grand Final after her.

“She’s the most dominant player (in the league) by that far it’s not even funny.

“She’s iconic already and the game grows off the back of people like Erin Phillips playing the game, she’s a pioneer.

“What she has done is elevate the game faster than anyone can imagine.”

Click PLAY to hear more on Macquarie Sports Radio’s Hour of Power