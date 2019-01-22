Macquarie Sports Radio
Advertisement
  • SYDNEY 954AM
  • MELBOURNE 1278AM
  • BRISBANE 882AM
  • PERTH DAB+
LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

13 12 83
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Bartel calls for men and women’s sport comparisons to stop

6 hours ago
Macquarie Sports Radio

Jimmy Bartel says there’s no comparison to be made between Serena Williams and Novak Djokovic.

His comments come after a video circulated on social media of Leisel Jones speaking about male and female tennis players.

“Females are just as good as sport as men, perhaps even better,” Jones said.

“If we put Novak Djokovic next to Serena Williams, Serena would probably flog him.”

Bartel responded on Breakfast, saying it was an unfair comparison to make.

“He’s one of the greatest returners of all time, I think she lost a fair bit of her argument by picking Novak Djokovic,” he said.

“You only have to look at this weekend’s WBBL semi finals with two amazing finishes but there’s people out there saying ‘they didn’t do this because the men did this’.

“You lose your argument when you throw those lines out there that Serena would flog Novak every time.”

Click PLAY to hear the full discussion

Macquarie Sports Radio
Sports
Advertisement
Advertisement
13 12 83