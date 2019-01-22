Bartel calls for men and women’s sport comparisons to stop

Jimmy Bartel says there’s no comparison to be made between Serena Williams and Novak Djokovic.

His comments come after a video circulated on social media of Leisel Jones speaking about male and female tennis players.

“Females are just as good as sport as men, perhaps even better,” Jones said.

“If we put Novak Djokovic next to Serena Williams, Serena would probably flog him.”

Bartel responded on Breakfast, saying it was an unfair comparison to make.

. @leisel_jones thinks Serena would "flog" Djokovic?! She would barely even win a point let alone a game

“He’s one of the greatest returners of all time, I think she lost a fair bit of her argument by picking Novak Djokovic,” he said.

“You only have to look at this weekend’s WBBL semi finals with two amazing finishes but there’s people out there saying ‘they didn’t do this because the men did this’.

“You lose your argument when you throw those lines out there that Serena would flog Novak every time.”

