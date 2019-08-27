Bartel concedes Coniglio knocked back significant money to re-sign with the Giants

GWS Giants football director Jimmy Bartel has lauded Stephen Coniglio’s decision to remain a one-club player.

Coniglio knocked back lucrative offers from clubs such as Hawthorn and Carlton to re-sign with the Giants for seven years.

Speaking for the first time since Tuesday night’s announcement, Bartel said Coniglio staying with the Giants would pave the way for others to follow.

“Everyone who knows Stephen, he’s what you call a connector in your footy club,” he said.

“Young players, older players, he has a great way to relate to the whole playing group but also everyone involved in the club.

‘He’s such an impressive human being, if he signs and commits to the club long-term, if you’re another player you’d actually ‘why wouldn’t I sign long-term’.

“He’s actually shown the way.”

Bartel said the impressive midfielder, who’s been at the Giants since their inception, understood the “bigger picture” around the club.

“He’s left a lot of money on the table but he’s a foundation member of the Giants and he gets the bigger picture,” he told Macquarie Sports Radio.

“He’s a Giant for life and he wants to win a premiership here and wants to lead the club.”

Despite months of speculation around the 25-year-old’s future, Bartel said the club were always “very confident” he’d opt to stay with the Giants.

“He was more than in the mix to stay, we were very confident he would stay,” he said.

“The great thing for us and footy in general, the likes of Coniglio, Josh Kelly and Harry Himmelberg have re-signed recently (so) hopefully we’ve put the handbrake on the raiding of the startup clubs.”

(Image: Michael Willson/AFL Photos)