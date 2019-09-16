Bartel confirms GWS Giants interest in Sam Jacobs

GWS Giants football director Jimmy Bartel has confirmed the club will make a play for Adelaide ruckman Sam Jacobs.

The 31-year-old is a restricted free agent and is reportedly looking to make a move to a third club, after switching to the Crows from Carlton in 2011.

Bartel didn’t shy away from the fact the club was in the market to lure a ruckman ahead of 2020, saying they’ll be asking the question of Jacobs during the upcoming free agency period.

“We’ll be looking around for a ruckman,” he confirmed on Macquarie Sports Radio.

“We got Shane Mumford out of retirement, Dawson Simpson is the other one coming to the end and we’ve also got two young ruckmen on our list but one of them suffered an ACL injury.

“We’re probably looking around for a ruck, big Sam Jacobs has been a fantastic ruck – he’s towards the tail end of his career but he’s still a super player.

“We’ll be certainty kicking the tyres on him to see if he wants to come up to Western Sydney.”

(Image: Ryan Pierse/Getty Images)