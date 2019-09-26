Bartel explains what it’s like to play in an AFL Grand Final

Triple premiership player Jimmy Bartel has opened up on the feeling of playing on the biggest day of the AFL calendar.

On the eve of the 2019 Grand Final between Richmond and GWS Giants, Bartel told Macquarie Sports Radio it was vital for players not to treat it as a normal match.

“That moment (is special) after the national anthem and you’re just standing there,” he said.

“The adrenaline that goes through your body – you’ve just got to take a deep breath.

“Some guys can handle it and they burn off so much energy or some fear the moment.

“It’s not another game and it’s the team and individuals that embrace it as ‘not another game’ the most are normally the ones that settle the best.”

