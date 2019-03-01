Bartel impressed with “composed” Walsh on Carlton debut

Brownlow medalist Jimmy Bartel was left impressed by Sam Walsh’s debut for Carlton on Thursday night.

The 2018 number one draft pick starred for the Blues in their opening JLT Community Series match, collecting 28 possessions and laying four tackles.

And the Geelong great told the Hour of Power watching the “composed” 18-year-old play for Carlton this year would delight navy blue fans.

“He was so impressive,” he said,

“I know it’s a (pre-season) game but he looked composed and it was the manner he played his footy.

“His composure in the contest, getting his head up in the play and got himself out of congestion.”

