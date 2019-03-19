Bartel names his top eight for the AFL season

Jimmy Bartel has named his top eight on the eve of the AFL season starting.

He’s got GWS Giants topping the table in first, with 2017 premiers Richmond, 2018 premiers West Coast and Collingwood rounding out the top four.

“(GWS) have got the cattle if they stay injury-free to win a premiership,” he told Macquarie Sports Radio.

He said Hawthorn were unlucky to miss out on his out but added he “wouldn’t be surprised” if they found their way into a final spot.

Jimmy Bartel’s top eight for the 2019 season

1st – GWS Giants

2nd – Richmond

3rd – West Coast Eagles

4th – Collingwood

5th – Melbourne

6th – Adelaide

7th – Geelong

8th – Essendon

