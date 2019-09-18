Bartel only expecting Lachie Whitfield to miss one week after having appendix removed

GWS football director Jimmy Bartel is confident smooth-moving midfielder Lachie Whitfield will be fit in a possible Grand Final after being struck down with appendicitis.

The Giants face the prospect of being without a number of key players for this weekend’s preliminary final against Collingwood, with Whitfield joining Stephen Coniglio and Callan Ward on the injury list this week.

But if the Giants qualify for their first-ever Grand Final, Bartel said Whitfield would be fit to play after undergoing surgery on Wednesday.

“He’ll be right for the Grand Final (if the Giants qualify), that’s what they can do now (with surgery),” he said on Macquarie Sports Radio.

“If you have keyhole, they suck it out like a vacuum.

“If it bursts, you’re in trouble but now it’s more like making sure your core is all switched on.”

Jimmy spoke about his own personal experience with appendicitis, which resulted in his appendix being removed in 2007 just weeks before playing in Geelong’s premiership.

(Image: Matt King/Getty Images)