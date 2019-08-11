Bartel predicting ‘harsh’ review after big Giants loss

GWS Giants director Jimmy Bartel says he’s expecting a full-scale review to take place after their shock loss to Hawthorn.

The Giants were heavily beaten in the Canberra snow on Friday night by a Hawks signs who remain two games and percentage out of the top eight.

But despite the poor performance, Bartel said he resisted the urge to deliver frank feedback in the immediate aftermath of the match.

“It’s one of those days where you’re best not to saying anything in the moment and go home and sleep on it,” he said on Macquarie Sports Radio.

“That’s how I was feeling.

“You can’t write it off, you’re better off taking a big breath, it was one of those performances you were so annoyed and a little angry that I might say something I might regret here.

“I think they’ll be a pretty harsh review of everybody in that club on Monday.”

Click PLAY to hear more on Macquarie Sports Radio

Image: Mark Metcalfe/AFL Photos/via Getty Images