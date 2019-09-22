Bartel provides update on Coniglio’s fitness ahead of Grand Final

GWS Giants football director is still unsure whether Stephen Coniglio will be fit to play in Saturday’s AFL Grand Final.

Coniglio hasn’t played since injuring his knee against Richmond on July 14.

Bartel said his availability would become clearer in the coming days when the entire playing list was assessed.

“He’s still got to do some training but he’s been running for four weeks,” he said on Macquarie Sports Radio.

“It’s Monday and they still have to see how everyone’s pulled up but there isn’t a line through him just yet.

Bartel said he expected the club to be cautious with their midfield gun, who has been sidelined since round 17.

“When (we) were playing, it was a badge of honour to play through injury,” he said.

“But tit’s changed, players are now more likely to err on the side of caution these days for their teammates

“The worst thing you can do is go in (to the game) and hurt yourself.

“I don’t think you can put a line through him just yet.”

He confirmed both Toby Greene (suspension) and Lachie Whitfield (appendicitis) should be fit to play in the marquee game.

Click PLAY to hear more on Macquarie Sports Radio

(Image: Brook Mitchell/Getty Images)