Bartel questions ‘underdone and unfit’ Demons side

Geelong legend Jimmy Bartel says a clearly “underdone and unfit” Melbourne outfit have questions to answer.

The Demons slumped to their fourth loss of the season on Saturday, going down to St Kilda by 40 points.

It follows a breakthrough season in 2018, where they made the preliminary finals before being knocked out by eventual premiers West Coast.

While star key defenders Jake Lever and Steven May remain on the sidelines through injury, Bartel said there were other figures at Melbourne their style of footy isn’t matching their fitness levels.

“You can excuse some players for being underdone with post-season surgery but there are a number of players who are unfit which is a reflection on their poor professionalism,” he told Macquarie Sports Radio.

“They were taking cheap shots at the Gold Coast about their preparation as players.

“They play this high contested style of footy – sides know they don’t have to beat them in contested footy, you just have to match them because they’re a poor side getting away from a contest.

“Their ball use is horrible at the moment and they’re still trying to play a style of football they played last year – but they’re not fit enough to play it.”

Click PLAY to hear more on Macquarie Sports Radio