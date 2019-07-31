Bartel responds to latest twist in Tim Kelly contract saga

Geelong legend Jimmy Bartel says Geelong fans would be elated by gun midfielder Tim Kelly’s comments about his future.

Speaking from his native Perth on Wednesday, he told reporters at the moment he “can’t really see myself anywhere else”.

Bartel said he suspects the 25-year-old had been offered a lucrative, long-term contract as the Cats look to convince him to knock back a return to Western Australia.

“They’d be a lot of happy Geelong fans skipping into work this morning,” he said on Macquarie Sports Radio.

“This is the first time (Kelly’s) said ‘you know what, I’m pretty happy here’.

“Something must be going on off the field that is making him pretty happy.

“But there also must be a nice, long fat contract sitting there.”

Images: Cameron Spencer/Getty Images