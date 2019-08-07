Bartel says argument against Giants doesn’t stack up

GWS Giants football director Jimmy Bartel has launched an impassioned defence of the AFL’s newest club after its existence was called into question by former Swans chairman Richard Colless.

Colless told The Sunday Telegraph he still wasn’t convinced of the long-term viability of the Giants, given they are still get AFL distributions of over $20 million.

But Bartel said the argument didn’t stack up considering all clubs received some form of handout from the league every year.

“$418 million comes into the game because of the Giants and the Suns,” he said on Macquarie Sports Radio.

“You’re actually making a profit off the Giants and Suns if you’re only giving out $20 million a year, we now have 30,000 members and this is a 20-30 year plan.

“St Kilda in the heartland of football are getting $19 million a year, every football club is getting distributions.

“So what do you want to do Richard, just pack it up. If you pack up the Giants and pack up the Suns, do you think that’ll actually benefit the Swans?

“Drill down on the numbers, don’t pluck the number that suits your argument just to argue with Sheedy.

“The fact is, the flow-on effect from the Giants actually helps the Swans and helps the Victorian clubs.”

