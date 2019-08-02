Bartel says GWS no closer to announcing Coniglio’s future

GWS Director Jimmy Bartel has responded to reports that the club has given Stephen Coniglio its best contract offer.

An article in the Herald Sun reports that the 25-year-old and his management are assessing offers from Carlton, St Kilda and Hawthorn as well as his current club, GWS.

According to the article, Coniglio has been offered $1.3 million a season over seven years by at least one club.

“You know where we were last week? That’s where we are this week,” Bartel said on Macquarie Sports Radio.

“It’s a nice article, but I don’t know where it’s any different than last week.”

Click PLAY below to hear Jimmy’s comments