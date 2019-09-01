Barty and de Minaur crash out of US Open

World number two Ash Barty is out of the US Open in the fourth round.

She was comprehensively beaten 6-2 6-4 by China’s Qiang Wang, drawing a close on her Grand Slam season which saw her win the French Open.

“Q was very good, very solid. I felt like she was able to put the ball with great depth in difficult positions for me,” Barty said after the match.

“I still was able to create opportunities. Just very frustrating that on the big points today, Q played a lot better.”

It was a similarly frustrating afternoon for Alex de Minaur, who lost to Grigor Dimitrov 7-5, 6-3, 6-4 following his upset third round win over seventh seed Kei Nishikori.

“You have to credit their opponents for playing some incredible tennis,” Tennis expert Craig Gabriel told Macquarie Sports Radio.

“(Qiang Wang) really got it together in this match, coming into this match Ash was expecting a physical match.

“Even when she had her opportunity, the Chinese player came up with the answers.”

Click PLAY to hear more on Macquarie Sports Radio

(Image: Mike Stobe/Getty Images)