Barty and de Minaur progress at US Open despite nervy moments

World number two Ash Barty is through to the second round of the US Open.

Playing on Arthur Ashe Stadium, Barty dropped the first to drop the first set against unseeded Kazakh Zarina Diyas.

But the French Open champion rallied to win the match 1-6 6-3 6-2 and set up a second round meeting with American Lauren Davis.

Fellow Aussie Alex de Minaur beat Frenchman Pierre-Hugues Herbert but his match wasn’t without trouble either.

Despite going two sets to love up, the Australian number one dropped the third set in a tiebreaker before de Minaur took the fourth set 7-5.

Macquarie Sports Radio tennis correspondent Craig Gabriel said it was a “disappointing” day for the Australians at Flushing Meadows despite Barty and de Minaur winning their respective matches.

“Thankfully those two ended up winning despite both having dodgy moments,” he said.

“Arthur Ashe Stadium is intimidating but (Barty) got through and that’s the main thing.”

