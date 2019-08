Queenslander Ash Barty’s reign as world number one is set to come to an abrupt end on Monday.

After losing in the fourth round of Wimbledon last month, Barty lost 6-7 (5-7), 6-3, 6-4 to American Sofia Kenin in the Rogers Cup.

The shock result means she’ll relinquish her spot as the world’s best female player to either Naomi Osaka or Karolina Pliskova.

Image: Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images