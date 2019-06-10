Barty’s performance coach lauds French Open success

French Open champion Ash Barty’s performance coach Ben Crowe has hailed her mental resilience.

The 23-year-old Queenslander beat Czech Markéta Vondroušová 6-1 6-3 in the final on Saturday to claim her maiden Major.

Crowe, who used to work in the AFL with Richmond, is credited as playing an integral role in Barty’s career.

After the biggest weekend of her career, Crowe said her humble and affable personality held her in good stead.

“She’s probably the most humble, graceful, caring, selfless athlete on the planet, not just in Australia,” he told Macquarie Sports Radio.

“That’s why she’s so endearing to all the other tennis players on the tour.

“The way she treats the media and public is just so beautiful.”

Crowe said Barty’s sabbatical from tennis – where he took up WBBL cricket – was key to her re-discovering her passion for the sport.

“The growth of Ash as a person, first and foremost,” he said.

“She took a break to find and join that enjoyment for tennis again and then finding the courage to be open and vulnerable to be a better player and person has been quite profound.

Click PLAY to hear more on Macquarie Sports Radio