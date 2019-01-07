Bash brother Chris Lynn ‘ok’ with ODI axing

Brisbane Heat bash brother Chris Lynn says he saw his ODI axing coming after a lacklustre series against South Africa.

The destructive batsmen only managed 59 runs from three matches in Australia’s 2-1 series defeat against the Proteas.

In a tumultuous period for Australian cricket which has seen selectors continue to toy with their squads in all three formats, the axing didn’t surprise Lynn.

He was one of five to lose their place for the upcoming series against India alongside Travis Head, D’Arcy Short, Ben McDermott and Aston Agar.

“I didn’t put the runs on the board and, look, there’s plenty of other guys out there scoring runs,” Lynn said

“I never get too far ahead of myself (and) the main thing is I’m having fun playing cricket for the Brisbane Heat.

“Playing for Australia is a bonus. I’ll never get too disappointed – obviously you get a little disappointed if you’re dropped – but I have no expectation that I’m locked in for that side, because I didn’t put the runs on the board.

“I knew it was going to be 50-50 and it is what it is. I really enjoy my cricket for the Heat so I’m ok with it.”

Lynn has scored 179 runs at 44.74 with a strike rate of 122.6 for the Heat this BBL season.

Speaking after the Heat defeated the Scorchers on Saturday by five wickets, Lynn also revealed teammate James Pattinson’s brilliant sledge to Cameron Bancroft as he struggled to get off the mark.

“(Bancroft) played a couple of balls and Jimmy was into him: ‘Mate you had nine months to get that front pad out of the way’ and stuff like that. It was good banter,” Lynn said.

“‘Bangers’ is a good kid, one of the hardest trainers I’ve ever seen so he’s going to come back really strong, but I still think there’s going to be a couple of guys ahead of him.”

The seventh-placed Heat play the Thunder in Sydney on Tuesday.

Click ‘play’ to hear the full interview below.