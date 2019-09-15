Basketball Australia’s Chairman finds Bogut’s comments ‘disappointing’

The Boomers have had a phenomenal campaign at the FIBA World Cup, a loss to Spain in the semi-final the first loss in the tournament. The Boomers have been heads but headlines are being made after Boomers big man Andrew Bogut slammed FIBA in the Boomers 2OT loss to Spain.

“I think we certainly cannot condone that kind of comments,” states Basketball Australia’s Chairman Ned Coten.

“It’s an unfortunate circumstance,

“He wears his heart on his sleeve,” states Coten talking on the former number 1 NBA draft picks personality.

Speaking with Julian King and Tony Shaw, Coten shared that if FIBA did not hand Bogut a punishment that a review and penalty from Basketball Australia would not be off the cards.

“There’s a whole range of things on the table… that’ll be for next week and beyond.

“We’ll be doing a whole review of the World Cup,” Coten added.

