Matt Logue: ‘Basketball has never been in a stronger position’

Not since the days of Luc Longley and Andrew Gaze dominating the hardwood has basketball been so beloved and admired by the Australian public. However with the likes of Ben Simmons signing a record $240 million contract, Liz Cambage making All-Star teams and Matthew ‘Delly’ Dellavedova being a thorn in the side of all Americans he comes up against, it’s safe to say that basketball has found its way back into the hearts of many Australians.

In the media this resurgence of basketball has been led by Daily Telegraph basketball writer Matt Logue. Recently Matt released his book ‘Hoop Dreams Down Under’, which shares the stories of 25 Australian basketball superstars who have taken the United States by storm. He joined Christian Jantzen on Halftime to chat about the book saying, “it was such an honour to go through an interview these 25 players, men and women… I really got to tap into some amazing personal stories of success, now that we see a record number of Australians in both the WNBA and NBA”.

When asked who his favourite player to interview was, Matt singled out 3x NBA Champion and teammate of Michael Jordan, Luc Longley. Recounting an incredible story of Longley’s experience during the September 11 attacks when he was a member of the New York Knicks.

Matt also previewed the upcoming NBL season saying it is “absolutely” gearing up to be the best year of domestic basketball of all time.

