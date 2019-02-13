BBL Finals LIVE on Macquarie Sports Radio

After a whopping 56 games of Big Bash League cricket, we’ve finally got to the pointy end of the tournament.

The competition has been at the centre of controversy and under much scrutiny for the length of it, but despite that it’s been one of the closest competitions on record.

In fact, just two wins separated the second-placed Renegades and seventh-placed Strikers.

We’ve seen some outstanding performances throughout the competition led by the likes of Matt Wade and D’Arcy Short at the top of the order for the Hurricanes – leading the Hobart franchise to the top of the table.

So with just four teams remaining – here’s how the semi-finals will line up.

Thursday, February 14

SEMI-FINAL 1: Hobart Hurricanes vs Melbourne Stars (7:30pm AEDT)

PLAYERS TO WATCH: Matt Wade (Hurricanes), Marcus Stoinis (Stars).

Friday, February 15

SEMI-FINAL 2: Melbourne Renegades vs Sydney Sixers (7:40pm AEDT)

PLAYERS TO WATCH: Aaron Finch (Renegades), Josh Phillipe (Sixers).

Sunday, February 17

FINAL: TBC.

