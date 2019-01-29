BBL star calls for a stop to limited-over grade cricket

BBL star Ben Laughlin wants the white ball removed from grade cricket.

Laughlin, the BBL’s all-time leading wicket-taker, spoke to Macquarie Sports Radio ahead of his Adelaide Strikers’ clash with the Sydney Sixers on Tuesday night.

He said he doesn’t think up-and-coming players benefit from limited-overs cricket.

“I hope that all grade cricket becomes two-day, red-ball cricket,” Laughlin said.

“I don’t actually believe you learn too much from playing T20, skill-wise.

“You can invent some stuff and be pretty cool, but you learn the fundamentals from red-ball cricket.”

Laughlin said the Australian system could learn from the one that just beat us on our own soil.

“I know India’s gone down that path,” he said.

“A lot of their junior programs are only longer-format cricket.

“Maybe we need to look outside and see what’s going on in the rest of the world and bring some of that back home.”

Photo: Ben Laughlin in action for the Strikers (Mark Dadswell / AAP)