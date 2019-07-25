Sterlo’s say: Working beside Matt Callander

New South Wales legend Peter Sterling has endorsed the Beanie for brain cancer round that has been put on by the NRL this week.

Mark Hughes, for whom the charity is named after, and his wife Kirralee founded the Mark Hughes Foundation after Mark was diagnosed with brain cancer in 2014.

Speaking on Macquarie Sports Radio’s Halftime about one of his former producers founding member of Beanies for Brain Cancer, Matt Callander, Sterling had nothing but praise:

“He wasn’t really a work boss… He was a colleague, good company, a great family man,” Sterling said.

“He will be sorely missed, he was great at his job but a better friend.

“It wasn’t like going to work when you were at work alongside Matt Callander.”

You can buy a beanie to support the Mark Hughes Foundation from selected Lowes stores Australia-wide, selected IGA stores and at any NRL game this week.

Image credit: Ian Hitchcock/Getty Images