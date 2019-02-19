Belinda Sleeman on becoming the NRL’s first ever woman referee

Belinda Sleeman will become the first female referee when she officiates Brisbane Broncos’ pre-season match against Wynnum-Manly this weekend.

Speaking with Julian King on Macquarie Sports Radio, Sleeman says that she didn’t set out to be a pioneer but hopes her appointment will encourage more females to get involved in the game.

“I didn’t enter this job to set out to be a pioneer or to path the way for women. If that encourages other females to get involved in rugby league in any capacity that’s a really good thing and I’m proud of that”.