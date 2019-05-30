Ben Hunt says Maroons have belief to win series opener

Queensland hooker Ben Hunt says the Maroons have the belief and confidence to get the job done in the State of Origin series opener on June 5 at Suncorp Stadium.

With three players set to debut, it’ll be a vastly different team that takes to the field on Wednesday – missing the likes of retired representative legends Cameron Smith, Billy Slater, Greg Inglis, Cooper Cronk and Johnathan Thurston.

Coach Kevin Walters has made no secret that he is confidence his team has what it takes – believing it’s one of the best Queensland teams in their history.

Hunt who will start at hooker for the first time says his teammates have no problem stepping into the shoes of the star players to have gone before them.

“Yeah it definitely did and what he said to us it’s about believing in the team we picked and everyone has to go out there and do their job,” Hunt said.

“Kevvie’s picked a team that can win, the guys that are coming in now they don’t have to be those players, they have to be themselves.

“They’re in the team because of what they’ve done for their clubs and that’s why Kevvie picked them.

“They need to come here and do what they do back there and play their part in the team.

“It’s not worrying about the guys that were here in the past, it’s time to step up and play your part.”

Hunt who has had a mixed season to start 2019 at halfback for the Dragons has played five games for the Maroons since debuting in 2017.

Click ‘play’ to hear the full interview below.