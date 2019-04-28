Ben Ross reveals emotional journey following horrific arm wrestling injury and paralysis scare

Former Queensland State of Origin star Ben Ross is no stranger to injury.

In 2009, the NRL premiership winner broke his neck playing for Cronulla and was sidelined until the next season.

While in hospital, a tap on the shoulder from a teammate made him lose all feeling in his legs.

He faced a nerve-wracking wait to find out whether he would be able to walk again.

Ross told Full Time’s Clinton Maynard he asked his wife Renai Sola, who he’d married just the year before, to end his life if he was diagnosed with quadriplegia.

“I said to her right then, if I end up a complete quad then just put a pillow on my face” Ross said.

However the 39-year-old revealed to Macquarie Sports Radio the broken arm he sustained while arm-wrestling Wendell Sailor on Nine’s NRL Footy Show in 2015 has more of a lasting impact.

Watch the moment it happened here:

Former NRL player Ben Ross’ arm was broken on the @NRLFootyShow last night while arm-wrestling Wendell Sailor.https://t.co/yFGPnUUExg — The Sydney Morning Herald (@smh) June 11, 2015

In an emotional interview he talks about how he’s still affected by the break and why he moved to the Penrith Panthers for a lot less money.

Click PLAY below to listen to the full interview



If you, or someone you know, is in crisis, please call Lifeline on 13 11 14