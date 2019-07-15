Macquarie Sports Radio
Ben Simmons becomes highest-paid Australian sports star after record deal

2 hours ago
Macquarie Sports Radio News

Ben Simmons is set to become the highest-paid Australian sports star in history.

According to The Athletic, the star guard has agreed to a $170 million, five-year contract extension.

The extension will begin the 2020-21 season and could pass $US200 million if Simmons makes the All-NBA team.

