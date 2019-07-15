Advertisement
Ben Simmons becomes highest-paid Australian sports star after record deal
Ben Simmons is set to become the highest-paid Australian sports star in history.
According to The Athletic, the star guard has agreed to a $170 million, five-year contract extension.
The extension will begin the 2020-21 season and could pass $US200 million if Simmons makes the All-NBA team.
Philadelphia 76ers star Ben Simmons has agreed to a five-year, $170 million maximum contract extension, agent Rich Paul tells @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium.
— Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) July 15, 2019