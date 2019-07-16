Ben Simmons confirms his decision to pull out of the 2019 World Cup
Ben Simmons has confirmed in a statement his decision to pull out of the 2019 Basketball World Cup.
Interestingly, the decision came to light on the same day he signed his five-year $170 million ($241.6 million AUD) contract extension with the Philadelphia 76ers.
The Aussie NBA star has confirmed he will return to Australia to fulfill his commitments hosting camps and will still play for the Boomers in the Exhibition Games.
You can read the full statement below:
“First and foremost, I want to say thank you to everyone who reached out to congratulate me on the extension with the 76ers. Philly means so much to me and I’m already excited for next season,” Simmons said in a statement.
“I wanted to let everyone know that after consulting with my representation, I’ve made the difficult decision to forego playing in the World Cup in China this summer.
“I will still be heading back home to Australia to host my camps as well as train and play with the Boomers in the upcoming Exhibition Games. I’m really excited about the talent we have on the Boomers squad, especially moving closer to 2020 where I will be honored and humbled to represent my country on the world’s biggest sporting stage at the Olympics in Tokyo.
“Ultimately, we decided it was best that I use the time in September to return to Philadelphia to acquaint myself with my new teammates and prepare for the upcoming NBA season.”
“I appreciate Basketball Australia for their support and understanding. I look forward to working with my Boomers coaches and teammates over the next few weeks to start working towards our ultimate team goal of winning a medal at the Olympics.”