Ben Simmons confirms his decision to pull out of the 2019 World Cup

Ben Simmons has confirmed in a statement his decision to pull out of the 2019 Basketball World Cup.

Interestingly, the decision came to light on the same day he signed his five-year $170 million ($241.6 million AUD) contract extension with the Philadelphia 76ers.

The Aussie NBA star has confirmed he will return to Australia to fulfill his commitments hosting camps and will still play for the Boomers in the Exhibition Games.

You can read the full statement below: