Ben Simmons named in Boomers World Cup squad

The Australian Boomers squad for the FIBA World Cup has been announced and it’s packed to the brim with NBA talent.

There’s one name included which is bound to make Australian hoops fans salivate in anticipation:

Ben Simmons.

The number 1 NBA Draft pick and Philadelphia 76ers star will join fellow NBA stars like Aron Baynes from the Celtics, Joe Ingles from the Utah Jazz, Spurs stalwart Patty Mills, Cleveland’s Matthew Dellavedova, and 2015 NBA Champion Andrew Bogut.

The squad will assemble in August before a series of warm-up matches in Melbourne, firstly against Canada and the against the best of the best from Team USA.

The Boomers will then fly to China where they take on Canada, Senegal and Lithuania in their World Cup pool matches.

