Macquarie Sports Radio
Advertisement
  • SYDNEY 954AM
  • MELBOURNE 1278AM
  • BRISBANE 882AM
  • PERTH DAB+
LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

13 12 83
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Ben Simmons set to sign $240 million, five-year contract

2 hours ago
Macquarie Sports Radio News
Ben SimmonscontractNBA

Basketball superstar Ben Simmons is on the cusp of signing the biggest deal ever by an Australian athlete.

The 22-year-old guard for the Philadelphia 76ers has been offered a five-year, $240 million dollar contract, according to ESPN analyst Adrian Wojnarowski.


The contact caps off a meteoric rise for Simmons, who grew up in Melbourne before becoming the first overall pick in 2016 NBA draft. Simmons would then be named Rookie of the Year in the 2017-18 NBA season.

Critics will argue that Simmons is a poor shooter who lacks a jump shot, but haters gonna hate. Shooting aside, Simmons is one of the league’s elite performers, averaging 16.9 points, 8.8 rebounds and 7.7 assists per game.

More to come.

 

Macquarie Sports Radio News
Sports
Advertisement
Advertisement
13 12 83