Ben Simmons set to sign $240 million, five-year contract

Basketball superstar Ben Simmons is on the cusp of signing the biggest deal ever by an Australian athlete.

The 22-year-old guard for the Philadelphia 76ers has been offered a five-year, $240 million dollar contract, according to ESPN analyst Adrian Wojnarowski.

Philadelphia has offered a five-year, $168M maximum contract extension to Ben Simmons and the Sixers and agent Rich Paul are expected to work through the details toward an eventual agreement, league sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 2, 2019



The contact caps off a meteoric rise for Simmons, who grew up in Melbourne before becoming the first overall pick in 2016 NBA draft. Simmons would then be named Rookie of the Year in the 2017-18 NBA season.

Critics will argue that Simmons is a poor shooter who lacks a jump shot, but haters gonna hate. Shooting aside, Simmons is one of the league’s elite performers, averaging 16.9 points, 8.8 rebounds and 7.7 assists per game.

