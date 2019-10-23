Benji Marshall says Kiwis will stick by Nelson Asofa-Solomona

New Zealand Test captain Benji Marshall has come out in defence of Nelson Asofa-Solomona, making clear the Kiwis will stand by the big man.

Asofa-Solomona was involved in a brawl in Bali after defending his Storm teammate Suliasi Vunivalu who was king hit by another patron at the La Favela restaurant.

Ahead of Friday’s Test match against Australia at WIN Stadium, Marshall said he didn’t agree with the decision.

“I don’t agree with the punishment for Nelson, but what’s done is done and we have to move on,” Marshall said.

“But what we’ve really made a point of is that Nelson is a big part of what we do here at New Zealand Rugby League and he’ll be a big part of our team in the future.”

The fallout from Asofa-Solomona’s brawl rolled on with many rugby league experts calling on the NRL not to suspend the Melbourne prop, claiming he acted in self-defence, a trait the Kiwis will use in Friday’s clash.

“We’re actually carrying his spirit with us, in terms of backing your mate up and we just want to support Nelson and let him know he’s a big part of our team even though he’s not playing,” Marshall said.

(Photo by Phil Walter/Getty Images)