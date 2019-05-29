Benny Elias says Blues will ‘smack backsides of desperate Maroons’

New South Wales legend Benny Elias says the Blues will ‘smack the backsides’ of a desperate Queensland side in the State of Origin series opener on June 5 at Suncorp Stadium.

Elias believes NSW have the advantage in the middle on the back of the strength and size of their forwards in a pack featuring the likes of David Klemmer, Paul Vaughan and Jake Trbojevic.

Despite the Blues fielding five debutants, importantly it is the same pack from last year which saw coach Brad Fittler’s side storm to a 2-1 series victory.

The 55-year-old says Queensland have also shown their vulnerability by choosing Ben Hunt at hooker due to their stocks being heavily affected by injury and Cameron Smith no longer playing representative football.

“I think we’ll smash them I really do, I think we’ll absolutely smack their backsides this time,” said.

“Their forward pack when you look at it man for man, we just swallow them with strength, finesse and overall experience, I think we’ve got it all over them I just don’t know what they’re doing.

“Look they’re desperate, they’re picking a halfback at hooker where as we’ve got a specialised hooker in (Damien) Cook.

“I think it is a play but they’re desperate and you do silly things when you’re desperate and that’s what Queensland are doing at the moment.

“Without a doubt I think it’s a very ordinary forward pack, they talk about mobility but it’s strength and physical finesse that really wins these big games in State of Origin.”

Elias who used to leave everything out there on the field playing as a hooker featured in 22 Origins for New South Wales.

Click ‘play’ to hear the full interview below.