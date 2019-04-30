Benny Elias’ shock call on Robbie Farah

Balmain Tigers legend Benny Elias says Robbie Farah could be set for a shock bench move throughout the 2019 season for Wests Tigers.

Farah made an exceptional start to 2019 setting the competition on fire as the Tigers won their opening two games with the 35-year-old bagging three tries and having a hand in several others.

However, in recent weeks Farah hasn’t had the same impact and with several options in their spine for coach Michael Maguire, Elias says we could see a change.

With the likes of Josh Reynolds and Benji Marshall to potentially interchange between the halves and hooking role, Farah could be relegated to the bench.

“They’d probably have one on the bench and use Robbie (Farah) on the interchange,” Elias said.

“I think his legs are really starting to get the better of him towards the end of the games and I think if they could utilise that extra utility player.

“He has been an absolute hero when you need to plug in a position.

“He’s just been very, very good and always there ready for any questions being asked of him.

“I just think that’s what they’re going to do, I think the Tigers will just have one of those floaters on the bench.”

A club legend, Farah has played 289 First Grade games after first debuting for the Tigers in 2003 and returning to Concord Oval last season after a brief stint with South Sydney.

Wests Tigers play the Roosters on Saturday evening at the SCG.

Click ‘play’ to hear the full interview below.