Stream the Australian Open live

Bernard Tomic has unloaded an unholy spray on Davis Cup captain Lleyton Hewitt following his first-round loss at the Australian Open.

The 26-year-old has accused Hewitt of splitting Australia’s playing ranks and promoting talent with whom he has management links for personal financial gain.

Tomic was defeated in straight sets by Marin Cilic on his return to the tournament one year after losing in qualifying.

He then used his post-match press conference to launch into Hewitt, and declare he would not play Davis Cup under Hewitt.

“You’re not playing, bro. You’re retired. “He doesn’t put Nick first, he doesn’t put Kokkinakis first. He only thinks of himself. “I hope he can get moved and we can go back to having a good captain.”

Click PLAY to hear Tomic’s comments in full

Later on at the Australian Open, Andy Murray was given a spine-tingling farewell from Melbourne Park.

The Scotsman was visibly in pain as he fought back from two sets down to push a deciding set.

As Murray’s body failed him and the end was near, the crowd rose as one in a remarkable display of respect for the champion player.

Murray choked back tears post-match as he again expressed his desire to retire at Wimbledon but conceded it’s far from a certainty.