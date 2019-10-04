Best and Fairest, and Groundhog Day

Julian King has got the start of the weekend covered for you.

AFL best and fairest, the start of the NBL season, and the NRL Grand Final is finally here!

Former NRL player for the Raiders and Roosters David Shillington tells us where his loyalty lies in the Grand Final.

Rhys Weston joins all the way from the UK for the latest in the EPL, can Liverpool pull away with a win over Leicester City?

Chris Roots and Blake Reddin join for all things horse racing, and Matt Logue from the Telegraph for the start of the NBL season where the new team, SE Melbourne Phoenix entered the league with a great sense of authority beating their city rivals Melbourne United.

