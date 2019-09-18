‘Best bowling line-up I’ve ever seen for Australia’ – Rodney Hogg

Former Australian Test cricketer Rodney Hogg has praised Australia’s bowling line-up, labelling it “the best I’ve ever seen for Australia”.

“The bowling line-up is the best ever”, Hogg told Matt Granland and Ox on Macquarie Sports Radio Drive. “The’ve got great depth. Peter Siddle probably won’t even play, because the depth is too good. Jhye Richardson is a mega star out of Perth. How are we going to get him into the team?”

While Hogg was impressed with Australia’s bowling, he called the batting performance “the worst you’ll ever see”.

“Among superstars, you’ve had some very average players playing. You could really say it’s the worst Ashes of all time as far as batting goes. But it was close. It was fantastic and I loved it.”

Australia finished the Ashes series with a disappointing 135-run loss at The Oval, but managed to retain the Ashes.

