‘Best game of cricket I’ve ever seen’: World Cup final leaves Boof with mixed emotions

England has claimed its first ever World Cup title by defeating New Zealand by count-back in what’s being hailed the greatest game of cricket ever seen.

How it unfolded:

NZ sets 241

England ties the 241 runs after 50 overs and a last-ball run out

England scores 14 in Super Over

NZ also scores 14, again with a last-ball wicket

England wins as they scored more boundaries

Former Australian coach Darren Lehmann, fresh from the Macquarie Sports Radio commentary box, told 3AW’s Ross and John it was like nothing he had seen in a lifetime of cricket.

“I’ve just witnessed the best game of cricket I’ve ever seen,” he said.

“We were almost crying, calling the game. It was unbelievable.”

But he said the boundary count-back system left him unsatisfied.

“It’s crap, we’ve got to move on from that,” he said.

“Play another Super Over, or share the trophy.

“There didn’t need to be a loser, that’s how good the game was.”

