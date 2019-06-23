Best in the world: Ash Barty wins Birmingham to become world number one

Ash Barty has become world number one after winning the Birmingham Classic on Sunday.

The 23-year-old becomes the first Australian to hold the coveted crown since Lleyton Hewitt in 2003.

Fresh after winning her maiden Grand Slam title at the French Open a fortnight ago, Barty beat doubles partner Julia Goerges to take out the title.

Before entering Wimbledon as the best player in the world, the Queenslander will play in Eastbourne as her near-flawless preparation for the third major of the year continues.

Australians who have been world number one:

Ashleigh Barty

Lleyton Hewitt

Evonne Goolagong Cawley

Patrick Rafter

John Newcombe