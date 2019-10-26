Best-lefties and should the Roar pack’er up at Suncorp? 

It was a morning of dominant performances on Macquarie Sports Radio! First Leicester humbled Southampton with an incredible 9-0 victory and then Julian King and Tom Morris stepped up to the plate to wrap up all that has happened in the world of sports over the past 24 hours!

Guests include:

Basketball writer for the Daily Telegraph Matt Logue caught us up to date on all of the NBL action from Friday night and previewed what’s to come tonight

Jon Thomson was live from the Gold Coast 600

Fox Sports Football Commentator Simon Hill fired up about the quality of the pitch at Suncorp Stadium during Friday night’s action, and previewed the much anticipated Sydney Derby going down tonight at Bankwest Stadium

Shane McIness was live from Phillip Island to preview the MotoGP Qualifying day

Download this podcast here.