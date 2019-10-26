Macquarie Sports Radio
Best-lefties and should the Roar pack’er up at Suncorp? 

2 hours ago
Julian King

It was a morning of dominant performances on Macquarie Sports Radio! First Leicester humbled Southampton with an incredible 9-0 victory and then Julian King and Tom Morris stepped up to the plate to wrap up all that has happened in the world of sports over the past 24 hours! 

Guests include: 

  • Basketball writer for the Daily Telegraph Matt Logue caught us up to date on all of the NBL action from Friday night and previewed what’s to come tonight 
  • Jon Thomson was live from the Gold Coast 600 
  • Fox Sports Football Commentator Simon Hill fired up about the quality of the pitch at Suncorp Stadium during Friday night’s action, and previewed the much anticipated Sydney Derby going down tonight at Bankwest Stadium
  • Shane McIness was live from Phillip Island to preview the MotoGP Qualifying day

Download this podcast here.

