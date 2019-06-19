Betting History: Stephenson the latest in a long list of AFL wagering breaches

The AFL are no strangers to players gambling on themselves, on teammates, and on results and the Jayden Stephenson saga is another reminder of that.

To see how serious the suspension and verdict handed down by the AFL really is, let’s take a look back at this history of gambling in the league.

In 2007, the current Melbourne Demons Coach and former Adelaide Crows Captain, Simon Goodwin was caught by the AFL betting on a match in the season prior. Goodwin was fined $40,000, half of which was suspended.

In 2011, Collingwood Player Heath Shaw and a friend placed a $10 bet on Captain Nick Maxwell to kick the opening game in a match against Adelaide, as he knew Maxwell was going to start in the forward line. Shaw was suspended for eight matches and fined $20,000. Maxwell was also fined $5,000 as members of his family placed these same bets using this knowledge.

Essendon coach Dean Wallis was suspended by the AFL for 14 games in 2011 after placing bets on three games.

Former Brisbane Lions player Jack Crisp, who now plays for Collingwood, was fined $5000 by the AFL for placing bets totalling $129 during the 2014 season.

In 2017, Melbourne Demons forward Jake Melksham was fined $10,000 by the AFL for misleading investigators during a probe into the activity of his betting account.

Last year, Collingwood player Brayden Sier was given a suspended $5000 fine by the AFL after placing bets during 2017 totalling only less than $50.