Big Bash has “lingered too long”, according to Nic Maddinson

Melbourne Stars batsman Nic Maddinson wants the Big Bash season to be shortened.

The 61-day duration of this year’s BBL has been a contentious talking point, with multiple players hitting out on the current format.

But speaking on the Hour of Power ahead of his side’s final on Thursday night, Maddinson said the number of the games played during the tournament wasn’t an issue, rather the length in which they’re being played in was the issue.

‘Everybody likes the 14 games but I think it’s probably lingered on a bit too long,” he said.

“We played three games in the space of two weeks and all of a sudden we’re playing a final and our last-round match in five days.

“We all love the extra games but (it’d be ideal) if you condense it a little bit.

“If you’ve got some back-to-back games or three games in four days, it will allow squads to rest players and tactics would come into it.

“We definitely need a bigger roster for overseas players because they’re going to stop coming otherwise.”

