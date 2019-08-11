Biggest losses in sport and Vegemite v Marmite

A cavalcade of laughter and guests on the show this morning with Julian King, Jamie Soward, and Brad Hardie.

Kevin Magee joins and gives us the lowdown on where Jack Miller could be next year as the MotoGP rumor mill hits top gear. Jamie Soward fires on all cylinders covering the NRL and goes off at the consistency from the officials. Josh Wye from The Punt Return Podcast joins to give us the truth in what to take away from Val’s NFL debut.

Sowie then jumps out for the man the myth, and the legend Brad Hardie to take the hot seat.

We talk all things AFL as well as the weekly NAB Auskicker of the year nominee. Al Baxter, Superman himself talks us through the Wallabies incredible win over the All Blacks and Larry Canning talks us through the PGA and LPGA.

And seemingly on a never-ending cafe tour James Willis joins us as he attempts the Sydney City 2 Surf.