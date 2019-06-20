Billy Slater outlines how Queensland can improve ahead of Origin II

Queensland Origin legend Billy Slater says he’s happy with their opening-game win but can see where further improvements should be made.

Rather than improving performance – where Queensland beat New South Wales in the first game of the series – Slater told Macquarie Sports Radio the way they performed could be enhanced.

“I think we can improve the continuity around our players,” he said.

“The guys, especially in the key positions such as Daly Chery-Evans, Ben Hunt, Cam Munster and Kalyn Ponga, they haven’t played a lot of football with eachother.

“The fact they used the football and got their shape (right) was really pleasing but they can do it a lot more efficient and be a lot more dangerous when they do it.

“There’s a bit of rain around in Perth but if they can improve in what they did in game one, it’s scary for the future of Queensland.

“We can play a lot better, the first half wasn’t particularly good.”

