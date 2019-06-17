Bizarre vision: Overzealous security guard tries to break up fight — BETWEEN PLAYERS

It’s been revealed an overzealous security guard had to be shooed away by umpires when he entered the field of play to break up a brawl between two players.

Hawthorn president Jeff Kennett created headlines yesterday when he told 3AW’s Neil Mitchell security staff patrolling AFL crowds are ill-equipped because they appear to be “new arrivals”.

While Kennett’s comments were derided for focusing on the race of the guards, many commentators have since said the lack of football nous among the security staff is an issue.

And this vision backs that up.

