Black Caviar v Winx: Who would win over 1400m?

They are arguably Australia’s two greatest ever racehorses, but the question is who would win a race between Black Caviar and Winx in their prime?

The hypothetical race would be contested over 1400m on a good track with set weights and poses a very entertaining debate for two champion horses that captivated the hearts and minds of racing fans in Australia and abroad.

Black Caviar (24s 24w) went unbeaten in her outstanding career, dusting off competition and completing 15 Group 1 victories before retiring in April 2013.

Winx (40s 34w 3p) has recorded an astonishing 30 consecutive victories and counting, including an unheralded 22 Group 1 wins and her standing in Australian racing history will likely never be eclipsed.

Winx vs Black Caviar over 1400m, who wins? — Macquarie Sports Radio (@MacquarieSport) February 21, 2019

Both horses have faced some seriously tough rivals over their historic careers, and were able to make their competition look second rate at some stages.

The likes of Hay List (28s 15w 6p) and Crystal Lily (15s 4w 6p) were second to the great Black Caviar in their successful careers and the former went very close to beating the legend on some occasions but was outclassed on the home stretch.

Happy Clapper (38s 11w 10p) is one of the best and most popular horses in the country at the moment, highlighted by it flying home on the rails to win the 2018 Doncaster Mile, while Hartnell (47s 13w 13p) has been a consistent galloper and challenged the ‘Mighty Mare’ for quite some time.

At the 1400m distance Winx has won 7 races from 9 starts, while Black Caviar only had the sole start at the distance and came away with the win.

Racing expert Bruce Clark joined David Morrow and Mat Thompson to talk about the ‘dream race’ and believes last weekend’s return for Winx was her greatest performance at the distance and gives the Mighty Mare the edge.

“I’m putting my money on Winx in this race,” Clark said.

“It becomes a tactical race at this distance; Black Caviar only had the one start at this distance and dashed home at 33.39 for the final 600m, but Winx has eclipsed that sectional twice in her career over 1400m – 32.89 and 32.93 so that’s her great asset.

“Based on purely that, I’m going with Winx due to her ability to finish off a 1400m race stronger and quicker than Black Caviar despite only having one reference point for the latter.”

Black Caviar ran the majority of her races at shorter distances and excelled as a sprinter, while Winx has had a plethora of starts at a mile and longer including her amazing four Cox Plate wins – so allowing them to meet in the middle proves a tantalising dream scenario for racing fans.

Who would you have your money on if we saw the undefeated Black Caviar against the people’s horse Winx?