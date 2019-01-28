Advertisement
Blockbuster fixture headlines FA Cup fifth-round draw
Chelsea will face Manchester United in the fifth round of the FA Cup.
The two powerhouse clubs played out a thrilling 2-2 draw in the EPL back in October, with Ross Barkley equalising for Chelsea in the sixth minute of second-half stoppage time.
Macquarie Sports Radio Breakfast UK correspondent James Savundra broke the news minutes after the draw happened earlier this morning.
FULL FA CUP DRAW:
Bristol City v Shrewsbury/Wolves
AFC Wimbledon v Millwall
Doncaster v Crystal Palace
Middlesbrough/Newport v Manchester City
Chelsea v Manchester United
Swansea v Barnet/Brentford
Portsmouth/QPR v Watford
Brighton/WBA v Derby
Click PLAY to hear more