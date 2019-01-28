Blockbuster fixture headlines FA Cup fifth-round draw

Chelsea will face Manchester United in the fifth round of the FA Cup.

The two powerhouse clubs played out a thrilling 2-2 draw in the EPL back in October, with Ross Barkley equalising for Chelsea in the sixth minute of second-half stoppage time.

Macquarie Sports Radio Breakfast UK correspondent James Savundra broke the news minutes after the draw happened earlier this morning.

FULL FA CUP DRAW:

Bristol City v Shrewsbury/Wolves

AFC Wimbledon v Millwall

Doncaster v Crystal Palace

Middlesbrough/Newport v Manchester City

Chelsea v Manchester United

Swansea v Barnet/Brentford

Portsmouth/QPR v Watford

Brighton/WBA v Derby

Click PLAY to hear more